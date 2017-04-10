Fire hits Rong Kluea market

Around 15 shops at Fah Prathan market, part of the renowned border Rong Kluea market in Aranyaprathet district, has been hit by a fire. After being informed of the fire by the Aranyaprathet rescue team around 3.10am Sunday, police, together with firefighters, rescue teams and officials from related municipalities, rushed to the scene.

