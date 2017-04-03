Exploring the Killing Fields in Phnom Penh
The Memorial Stupa at the Choeung Ek Genocidal Center in Phnom Penh, Cambodia holds the skulls of more than 8,000 Khmer Rouge victims. Photo Lucas Aykroyd Chum Mey, a survivor of Khmer Rouge terror, tells his story at the Tuol Sleng prison in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.
