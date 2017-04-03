Elephant tramples its owner to death ...

Elephant tramples its owner to death in Cambodia

39 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

An elephant has trampled its owner to death in Cambodia after tourists begged for the animal to be released from its shackles so they could get a better photo with it. The 60-year-old bull elephant, called Atork, had his chains released so a group of tourists visiting eastern Cambodia could have their photos taken with it in a more natural environment.

Chicago, IL

