Elephant tramples its owner to death in Cambodia
An elephant has trampled its owner to death in Cambodia after tourists begged for the animal to be released from its shackles so they could get a better photo with it. The 60-year-old bull elephant, called Atork, had his chains released so a group of tourists visiting eastern Cambodia could have their photos taken with it in a more natural environment.
