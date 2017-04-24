Early Khmers were bookworms, evident from ancient libraries
With technology taking over in this day and age, the activity of reading paperback books is losing its shine, but Cambodian libraries continue to remain an important place to improve one's education. Reading has for centuries been one of the greatest pillars of foundation for education, but with encyclopaedias, newspapers, magazines and various other types of documents now readily available for reading over the Internet, it begs the question if Cambodian libraries are still relevant today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
