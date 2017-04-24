Early Khmers were bookworms, evident from ancient libraries

With technology taking over in this day and age, the activity of reading paperback books is losing its shine, but Cambodian libraries continue to remain an important place to improve one's education. Reading has for centuries been one of the greatest pillars of foundation for education, but with encyclopaedias, newspapers, magazines and various other types of documents now readily available for reading over the Internet, it begs the question if Cambodian libraries are still relevant today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.