Dutchman arrested in Cambodia for child porn photos

Read more: Xinhuanet

Cambodia arrested a 53-year-old Dutchman while he was photographing naked boys by a lakeside in a village in northwestern Siem Reap province on Tuesday, according to an anti-pedophile agency's media release on Wednesday. According to the Siem Reap Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Unit, seven victims, aged between 11 and 15 years, have so far confirmed abuse.

