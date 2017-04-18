Drought in Cambodia leads to boom in ...

Drought in Cambodia leads to boom in business for water sellers at Rong Klua market

2 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

Many drought-hit Cambodians have been crossing the border at the Aranyaprathet checkpoint to buy and load up with bottled drinking water at Rong Klua Market. Pol Lt Col Benjapol Rodsawat, deputy commander of Sa Kaew Immigration Office, said about 100,000 bottles of drinking water were passing through the checkpoint each day.

