Construction workers call for baseline wage
Workers hold signs demanding a minimum wage and social security coverage for construction workers outside the National Assembly yesterday, a day ahead of International Workers' Day. A day ahead of May Day, the Building and Wood Workers Trade Union Federation of Cambodia held a small rally outside the National Assembly demanding the inclusion of construction workers within the minimum wage framework and new guidelines for workplace safety.
