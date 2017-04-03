CNRP slogan scandal 'follows pattern'

CNRP slogan scandal 'follows pattern'

CNRP president Kem Sokha walks into party headquarters ahead of a meeting where the party officially withdrew a controversial slogan on Sunday in Phnom Penh. Upset by an opposition campaign slogan that appeared to gain traction with the public, the ruling Cambodian People's Party pulled out the rule book, found some leverage and began to apply pressure.

