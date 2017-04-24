CNRP amends bylaws yet again

CNRP amends bylaws yet again

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pnompenh Post

Opposition leader Kem Sokha , lawmaker Mu Sochua and lawmaker Ho Vann participate in a CNRP extraordinary congress at party headquarters yesterday in Phnom Penh. In an effort to stave off further government claims of illegitimate leadership, the opposition CNRP yesterday held its second extraordinary congress of the year, voting to change bylaws that the Ministry of Interior had cited in refusing to recognise its deputy presidents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,586,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC