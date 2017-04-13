Chinatown stalwart to close at end of service April 15
Come June, Phnom Penh House restaurant will be making its spicy papaya salad in the city of Alameda instead of Oakland's Chinatown. After 30 years of dishing up Cambodian duck curry, spicy papaya salad and lemongrass chicken wings in Oakland's Chinatown, the family-owned Phnom Penh House restaurant is being forced by development plans to make a move.
