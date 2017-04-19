China-funded power transmission line ...

China-funded power transmission line inaugurated in Cambodia

According to a report by Keo Rattanak, director-general of Cambodia's state-owned Electricite du Cambodge, the project included two substations and a 115-kilovolt line stretching from southern Kandal province to southeastern Prey Veng and Svay Rieng provinces. "The line is capable of transmitting 150 megawatts electric power in its first phase, and its capacity will be doubled in the future," he said.

