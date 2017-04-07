China, Cambodia vow to further boost ties

When meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Sun Chunlan, head of the United Front Work Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said the two countries are "good neighbors, friends, brothers and partners." "China is willing to join hands with Cambodia to enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen exchanges on governance of nation and party, and strengthen cooperation on the Belt and Road Initiative," Sun added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.