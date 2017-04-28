China, Cambodia pledge to cooperate u...

China, Cambodia pledge to cooperate under Belt and Road Initiative

China and Cambodia agreed on Friday to boost their pragmatic cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. At meetings with Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi said China appreciated Cambodia's cooperation with China under the Belt and Road Initiative.

