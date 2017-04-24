China-Cambodia cross-border capital services platform launched

The Shenzhen Stock Exchange 's wholly owned subsidiary Shenzhen Securities Information Co., Ltd and the Bank of China Phnom Penh Branch jointly launched the China-Cambodia cross-border capital services platform and held its first road show event here on Monday. The platform is aimed "to facilitate the match-making of cross-border investment and financing projects and to promote cross-border capital formation," the press release said.

