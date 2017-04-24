'Child abusers' busted

British citizen Clive Robert Kingsley Cressy is seen after his arrest yesterday in Phnom Penh for allegedly molesting underage girls. Photo supplied The 50-year-old chief of a government-run orphanage was charged on Wednesday in Preah Vihear Provincial Court for allegedly raping a 14-year-old living at the institution earlier this month, while yesterday a 69-year-old British citizen was arrested after allegedly paying teenage girls for sex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.