Chevron seeks to quash subpoena for Kem Ley murder footage

Police officials investigate the crime scene where political analyst Kem Ley was shot dead at a Caltex service station in Phnom Penh last year. Chevron has officially filed a motion to quash a California court's subpoena demanding the release of CCTV footage of political analyst Kem Ley's murder , maintaining, as it has in the past, that it no longer has any copies of the video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.