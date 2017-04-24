Cambodia's Hun Sen tells United States to stop deporting criminals

Cambodian leader Hun Sen called on the United States on Thursday to stop forcibly deporting convicts with Cambodian heritage to the Southeast Asian nation, saying they should revise a policy that splits up families. More than 500 felons have been sent to Cambodia through a repatriation deal, though many were raised in the US and arrive in the country having never visited and unable to speak the language.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.