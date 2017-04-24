Cambodia's Angkor Wat temple complex ...

Cambodia's Angkor Wat temple complex awe inspires tourists

During the three-week visit to three countries - Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand - I and three other tourists from India flew from Hanoi to Siem Reap airport in Cambodia on April 26. After checking into the local hotel and some rest, we went to the Pub Street of the city famous for fun, frolic, alcohol, music and food. On April 27, we got up early morning to buy the tickets at five so as to spend the day visiting various ancient temples and enjoy sunrise at the iconic temple Angkor Wat, which is now a UNESCO W orld Heritage Site.

Chicago, IL

