Cambodians remember the fall of Phnom Penh to the Khmer Rouge 42 years ago
Cambodia's opposition party members and survivors of the Khmer Rouge regime attend prayers at the Choeung Ek Killing Fields on the 42nd anniversary of the fall of Phnom Penh. Rough cut ROUGH CUT.
