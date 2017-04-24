Cambodian, Vietnamese PMs unveil brid...

Cambodian, Vietnamese PMs unveil bridge connecting two countries

5 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday jointly inaugurated a bridge connecting southern Cambodia's Kandal province and southwestern Vietnam's An Giang province. The concrete bridge has a total length of 427 meters in which half was built by Cambodia and the other half was developed by Vietnam, said Cambodian Transport Minister Sun Chanthol.

