Cambodian source for EEC taps
Universal Utilities Plc , a tap water provider owned by SET-listed Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Plc, plans to used raw water from Cambodia's Stung Nam hydropower dam to supply more tap water to meet rising demand in the Eastern Economic Corridor . The company's acting managing director Cherdchai Pitiwatcharakul said the EEC and new cities that are due to be built along with the EEC are expected to push the population to rise fivefold from 3 million in the three EEC provinces, Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|Feb '17
|THE Foo
|9
|Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15)
|Feb '17
|dewapoker
|2
|Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16)
|May '16
|UK Tutoring Services
|1
|Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16)
|May '16
|islam is just stupid
|2
|Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Vichara
|1
|Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14)
|Mar '16
|SpongeBob
|184
|Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11)
|Jan '16
|SpongeBob
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC