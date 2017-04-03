Cambodian source for EEC taps

Universal Utilities Plc , a tap water provider owned by SET-listed Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Plc, plans to used raw water from Cambodia's Stung Nam hydropower dam to supply more tap water to meet rising demand in the Eastern Economic Corridor . The company's acting managing director Cherdchai Pitiwatcharakul said the EEC and new cities that are due to be built along with the EEC are expected to push the population to rise fivefold from 3 million in the three EEC provinces, Chon Buri, Rayong and Chachoengsao.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.