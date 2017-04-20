Cambodian PM urges peaceful solution ...

Cambodian PM urges peaceful solution to Korean Peninsula issues

"We hope that all parties concerned will try to find methods for the Korean Peninsula safety through the resumption of six-party talks or other peaceful means," he said. "We still continue to call for restraint and non-use of force," he said, adding that if a war erupts on the peninsula, there will be no winners.

Chicago, IL

