Cambodian PM supports full probe into chemical weapon attack in Syria

1 hr ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on Thursday that the country backed a thorough probe into a recent chemical weapon attack in Syria that killed over 70 people. "Cambodia supports a full investigation of the incident before any action has been taken or any decision has been made," he said during a university graduation ceremony here.

