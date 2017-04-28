Cambodian PM flies to Philippines for...

Cambodian PM flies to Philippines for 30th ASEAN Summit

13 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen left here on Friday for the 30th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations , scheduled on April 29 in Manila, the Philippines. The summit will be held under the theme "Partnering for Change, Engaging the World," the prime minister wrote on his Facebook page before the departure.

