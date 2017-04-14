Cambodian PM expresses concern over situations in Syria, Korean peninsula
Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Friday expressed his grave concern over the situations in Syria and the Korean peninsula, and urged relevant parties to exercise their utmost restraint. "As a state member of the United Nations, Cambodia expresses our deep concern over the situations in the Middle East, especially in Syria, and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea ," he said during the opening ceremony of the Cambodian New Year celebrations at the Angkor Archaeological Park in northwestern Siem Reap province.
