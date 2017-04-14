Cambodian PM expresses concern over s...

Cambodian PM expresses concern over situations in Syria, Korean peninsula

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Friday expressed his grave concern over the situations in Syria and the Korean peninsula, and urged relevant parties to exercise their utmost restraint. "As a state member of the United Nations, Cambodia expresses our deep concern over the situations in the Middle East, especially in Syria, and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea ," he said during the opening ceremony of the Cambodian New Year celebrations at the Angkor Archaeological Park in northwestern Siem Reap province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,507 • Total comments across all topics: 280,275,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC