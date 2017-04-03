Cambodian PM calls for armed forces t...

Cambodian PM calls for armed forces to beef up security during lunar New Year next week

Xinhuanet

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Monday called for authorities and armed forces to beef up security during the lunar New Year, which will be celebrated from April 14 to 16. "The authorities and armed forces across the country must do their best to protect the people during the New Year celebrations," he said in a speech during the inauguration ceremony of a road on the southern outskirts of capital Phnom Penh. Meanwhile, he called on people to refrain from splashing water on each other, throwing bags of water on travelers, and painting charcoal or powder on other faces on the occasion.

Chicago, IL

