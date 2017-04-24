Cambodian PM asks US to stop deporting criminals
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen routinely insults the United States and jumps on any opportunity to point out hypocrisy in American foreign policy. PHNOM PENH: Cambodian leader Hun Sen called on the United States on Thursday to stop forcibly deporting convicts with Cambodian heritage to the Southeast Asian nation, saying they should revise a policy that splits up families.
