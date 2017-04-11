Cambodian held over killing Thai boss
Cambodia's Touch Vuthy, 30, is taken for a crime re-enactment yesterday at a house in Pathum Thani after he was charged with murder. a Pathum Thani: A migrant worker from Cambodia was nabbed in eastern Sa Kaeo province yesterday while trying to flee home after murdering his Thai boss and stealing property from her house in Pathum Thani, police said.
