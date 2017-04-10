Cambodian edition of Xi's book on governance marks milestone in Sino-Cambodian ties: official

The Cambodian edition of Chinese President Xi Jinping's book on the governance of China marked another milestone in China-Cambodia relations, a senior Chinese official said on Monday. Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen will preside over the release ceremony of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" on Tuesday at his office, the Peace Palace, in Phnom Penh, according to Jiang Jianguo, chief of China's State Council Information Office.

