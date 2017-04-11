Cambodian arrested for allegedly stab...

Cambodian arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his ex-boss

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Nation

A Cambodian man was arrested in Sa Kaew province after he allegedly stabbed a major vegetable vendor at the Thai Market in Pathum Thani province to death because she had fired him two days earlier. The worker, identified only as Tee, was arrested after he alighted the Bangkok-Sa Kaew bus in Sa Kaew's Aranyaprathet district early Monday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,347 • Total comments across all topics: 280,537,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC