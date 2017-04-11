Cambodian arrested for allegedly stabbing to death his ex-boss
A Cambodian man was arrested in Sa Kaew province after he allegedly stabbed a major vegetable vendor at the Thai Market in Pathum Thani province to death because she had fired him two days earlier. The worker, identified only as Tee, was arrested after he alighted the Bangkok-Sa Kaew bus in Sa Kaew's Aranyaprathet district early Monday morning.
