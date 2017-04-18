Cambodia, UN launch plan to tackle fa...

Cambodia, UN launch plan to tackle fake orphanages

PHNOM PENH: Cambodia launched a crackdown on bogus orphanages on Thursday, many of which are set up to attract donations from tourists, with the aim of returning about 3,500 children who were not orphans to their families, a government minister said. About 17 percent of Cambodians live below a national poverty line and some families who are too poor to look after their children send them to orphanages in the hope they will be taken care of and given an education.

