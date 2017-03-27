Cambodia to be extra vigilant during New Year celebrations

Phnom Penh, April 3 - Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on Monday called for authorities and armed forces to beef up security during the lunar New Year, which will be celebrated from April 14 to 16. The authorities and armed forces across the country must do their best to protect the people during the New Year celebrations, he said, Xinhua news agency reported. Meanwhile, he called on people to refrain from splashing water on each other, throwing bags of water on travellers, and painting charcoal or powder on other faces on the occasion.

