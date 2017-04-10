Cambodia Slams Critics, Claiming They...

Cambodia Slams Critics, Claiming They're Part of US-funded Regime-change Plot

Read more: Voice of America

Cambodia's foreign ministry has issued a broad rebuttal to accusations of human rights abuses and political repression that have dogged the rule of Prime Minister Hun Sen for decades. Titled "To Tell the Truth," the report released Tuesday describes the allegations of abuses and repression as a campaign of misinformation spread by a conspiracy of foreign powers led by the United States.

