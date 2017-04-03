Cambodia Scraps US Aid Program, Accepts $150M From China

In another sign of a diplomatic shift toward Beijing, Cambodia has scrapped a long-standing U.S. military development aid program. "The Royal Government of Cambodia notified the Embassy last week of its decision to postpone indefinitely the mission of the U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion - better known as the Seabees - which has been carrying out community service projects in underserved areas of Cambodia since 2008.

