Cambodia Raises Diplomatic Alarm with...

Cambodia Raises Diplomatic Alarm with Seabee Decision

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Voice of America

Cambodia's decision to walk out on a contract with a U.S. military unit has set-off alarm bells within the diplomatic community and raised concerns that Prime Minister Hun Sen is prepared to sacrifice millions of dollars worth of humanitarian work to appease regional powers like Russia and China. Diplomats and political analysts said they were stunned by a government notification ending work on schools and hospitals by the U.S. Navy Mobile Construction Battalion, or the Seabees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,712 • Total comments across all topics: 280,213,724

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC