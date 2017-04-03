Cambodia, Laos draw back troops in bid to avoid escalation at border
Cambodian soldiers inspect the Cambodia-Laos border during a meeting over recent tensions between the two sides in Stung Treng province yesterday. Photo supplied After a two-hour meeting, Cambodian and Lao provincial military and border officials yesterday reached an agreement to draw back forces from two undemarcated zones where the building of outposts had recently sparked military stand-offs, according to a general in the area.
