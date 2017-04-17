Cambodia borrows 8.3 billion U.S. dol...

Cambodia borrows 8.3 billion U.S. dollars in 23 years: report

2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

The Cambodian government has signed concessional loan agreements in a total amount of 8.3 billion U.S. dollars with bilateral and multilateral partners from 1993 to 2016, according to the Cambodia Public Debt Statistical Bulletin on Monday. The bulletin, released by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, said that for bilateral partners, Cambodia has signed to borrow 3.6 billion dollars from China, 899 million dollars from Japan , 510 million dollars from South Korea , 124 million dollars from France , 86.6 million dollars from Thailand, 75 million dollars from India, 44.5 million dollars from Vietnam, and 7.8 million dollars from Malaysia.

