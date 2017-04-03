Cambodia, appealing war-era debt, tel...

Cambodia, appealing war-era debt, tells US: you owe us

Read more: Pnompenh Post

Marshal Lon Nol's soldiers lay down their weapons after surrendering to the Khmer Rouge in Phnom Penh on April 17, 1975. AFP During the Vietnam War, even as US B-52s were carpet-bombing the Cambodian countryside, the United States lent hundreds of millions of dollars to Cambodia's flailing government to feed and clothe refugees fleeing the chaos.

Chicago, IL

