Bizarre twist at the Laos border

Cambodian border policeman Sing In found himself at the centre of a strange prisoner swap after being arrested while visiting his wife in Laos. As tensions between Cambodia and Laos flared over an ongoing territorial dispute in February , Lao soldiers seized and imprisoned a Cambodian border policeman, Sing In, who said he was drinking wine at his Lao wife's native village across the border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.