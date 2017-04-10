Bizarre twist at the Laos border

Bizarre twist at the Laos border

19 hrs ago

Cambodian border policeman Sing In found himself at the centre of a strange prisoner swap after being arrested while visiting his wife in Laos. As tensions between Cambodia and Laos flared over an ongoing territorial dispute in February , Lao soldiers seized and imprisoned a Cambodian border policeman, Sing In, who said he was drinking wine at his Lao wife's native village across the border.

Chicago, IL

