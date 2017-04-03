Bendigo's role in supporting Cambodia...

Bendigo's role in supporting Cambodian children

3 hrs ago Read more: Bendigo Advertiser

A Cambodian child with meningoencephalocole, and the reduction in the condition post-surgery. A Rotary Club in Bendigo is continuing to raise funds for the surgery in Phnom Penh.

Chicago, IL

