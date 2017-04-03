BBQ chain to fire up in Kingdom

BBQ chain to fire up in Kingdom

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Pnompenh Post

Express Food Group , a subsidiary of Bangkok-based RMA Group, will offer franchising opportunities for the Thai-based Bar B Q Plaza restaurant brand in Cambodia, according to a Thai media report yesterday. EFG will hold the master franchising licence for Cambodia with the goal of opening two restaurants in Phnom Penh this year and a total of 10 in the country by 2022, the Nation daily newspaper said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pnompenh Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Oakland
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,519 • Total comments across all topics: 280,070,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC