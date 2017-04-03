BBQ chain to fire up in Kingdom

Express Food Group , a subsidiary of Bangkok-based RMA Group, will offer franchising opportunities for the Thai-based Bar B Q Plaza restaurant brand in Cambodia, according to a Thai media report yesterday. EFG will hold the master franchising licence for Cambodia with the goal of opening two restaurants in Phnom Penh this year and a total of 10 in the country by 2022, the Nation daily newspaper said.

