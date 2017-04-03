Bar B Q Plaza crosses borders, starti...

Bar B Q Plaza crosses borders, starting in Cambodia

Read more: The Nation

FOOD PASSION CO, operator of Bar B Q Plaza, Joom Zap Hut and Hot-Star restaurants, yesterday announced that the company was gearing towards expansion outside Thailand, starting with Cambodia. Bar B Q Plaza is aiming to be well positioned as a regional brand by 2020.

Chicago, IL

