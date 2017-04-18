At Cafe Dei, meats are served steamed...

At Cafe Dei, meats are served steamed, grilled and deep-fried, bringing an experimental twist

Sarath Sokchan, the chef of Tuol Kork's Cafe Dei, takes a mentality of constant experimentation and innovation into the kitchen. His research and years of culinary experience have resulted in a repertoire of well-known specialties, which typically involve unusual cooking methods, such as the use of bamboo tubes and clay-pot ovens.

