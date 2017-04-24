ASEAN Summit Opens With Subtle Swipe ...

ASEAN Summit Opens With Subtle Swipe at the West

Southeast Asian leaders Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith at the 30th Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila, Philippines, April 29, 2017. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte opened an annual summit of Southeast Asian leaders Saturday with an oblique swipe at Western governments, asking them not to meddle in the affairs of regional countries.

