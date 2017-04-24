Ancient Gold Angkorian Jewelry to Ret...

Ancient Gold Angkorian Jewelry to Return to Cambodia From London

A set of ancient Angkorian gold jewelry that found its way to a London art dealership will be returned to Cambodia after the government intervened to stop a planned sale. The Jonathan Tucker Antonia Tozer Asian Art dealership listed the jewelry in its online catalog, according to a statement from Cambodia's Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts.

