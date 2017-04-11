About 500 Cambodians detained for illegal entry in Sa Kaew

More than 500 Cambodians have been arrested during separate raids for illegally entering Thailand in Sa Kaew's Wang Nam Yen district. Sa Kaew police chief Pol MajGeneral Yingyot Thepchamnong said 200 Cambodians were found hidden in a house and the longan orchard belonging to a couple, Panas and Noi Plathong, in the district.

