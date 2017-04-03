A 'crime' against local history: Cambodia's lost manuscripts
Researcher Leng Kok An shows one of the few remaining wood bark paper manuscripts, known as kraing, at his office in Wat Ounalom's library in Phnom Penh. Despite decades of efforts to preserve the Kingdom's historic manuscripts, the majority have disappeared - lost to neglect, war and now a black market catering to tourists In Russian Market, among the variety of trinkets hawked to tourists as souvenirs, are items whose cultural importance seems to have gone unnoticed by buyers, vendors and indifferent law enforcement.
