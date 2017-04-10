A Cambodian woman is wanted for allegedly throwing shoe at a...

A Cambodian woman is wanted for alleg...

A Cambodian woman is wanted for allegedly throwing a shoe at a...

Sam Sokha, 38, is wanted by the Cambodian police for allegedly throwing a shoe at a billboard of the Cambodian People's Party . Police say Sam Sokha is a labour activist who supported the country's opposition party, the Cambodia National Rescue Party .

