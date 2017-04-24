241 Cambodians arrested for sneaking into Thailand

Rangers arrested 241 Cambodians for allegedly trying to sneak across the border in Sa Kaew's Aranyaprathet district to work illegally. Rangers from the 12th Ranger Taskforce patrolled the border in Moo 2 and Moo 3 villages in Tambon Phansuek and spotted the Cambodian workers hiding on the Thai side.

