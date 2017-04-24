241 Cambodians arrested for sneaking ...

241 Cambodians arrested for sneaking into Thailand

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Nation

Rangers arrested 241 Cambodians for allegedly trying to sneak across the border in Sa Kaew's Aranyaprathet district to work illegally. Rangers from the 12th Ranger Taskforce patrolled the border in Moo 2 and Moo 3 villages in Tambon Phansuek and spotted the Cambodian workers hiding on the Thai side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) Feb '17 THE Foo 9
News Jolie Pitt accepts honorary post at Cambodian f... (Nov '15) Feb '17 dewapoker 2
News Cambodia Seeking World Heritage Status For 7th ... (May '16) May '16 UK Tutoring Services 1
News Man Converts To Islam During Wada Humanitarian ... (May '16) May '16 islam is just stupid 2
News Message to Hun Sen heard loud and clear over in... (Apr '16) Apr '16 Vichara 1
News Vietnam PM asks Cambodia to discourage anti-Vie... (Aug '14) Mar '16 SpongeBob 184
News Vietnam and Cambodia '" A Tale of Soft Allure (Mar '11) Jan '16 SpongeBob 16
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,907 • Total comments across all topics: 280,471,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC