Workers get unpaid wages after sale
Kbal Koah Garment factory workers collect their due salaries on Wednesday after the company sale in Phnom Penh. Photo supplied Following several protests to demand unpaid wages, some 500 workers from the bankrupt Kbal Koah Garment Co received part of their December salaries over the past two days after the factory's property was sold for $130,000.
